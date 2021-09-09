Tipton County School Board votes to keep their school mask mandate

Soon a judge will decide if the restraining order on Governor Bill Lee’s executive order on masks will stand.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Thursday night, the Tipton County School Board voted to keep their school mask mandate. The board approved the motion by a 7 to 2 vote.

Dozens of Tipton County parents came to the school board meeting to discuss the school mask mandate. The meeting was so packed, officers closed the doors and our Local 24 crew couldn’t even get inside. Instead of going home, people stood outside, listening and watching the live stream. People attending the meeting were both for and against masks in schools.

“You know, for those of us who are most vulnerable, it’s really not a fair choice. They do have a point. It’s something they’re being made to do, but they’re also enforcing our unvaccinated children to be exposed and that’s where the problem lies,” said parent Jay Dewitt.

Soon a judge will decide if the restraining order on Governor Bill Lee’s executive order 84 will stand. Lee’s executive order gave parents an option for their children to opt-out of mask requirements.