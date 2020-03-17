Tipton County Schools extending closure amid COVID-19 pandemic

TIPTON COUNTY, Tennessee — The Tipton County Schools District is closed now through March 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the district's social media posts, this is a fluid situation and could change.
TCS will provide free meals for students at six sites throughout the county on March 18, 19, 20, 30 and 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each day.
The meal sites will be drive-thru only. Parents will be required to stay in their vehicles. The student must be in the vehicle with the parent.
For more information, call 901-476-7148.