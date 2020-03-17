x
Tipton County Schools extending closure amid COVID-19 pandemic

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Tipton County Schools will close through the end of March; will provide free meals.
Credit: Tipton County Schools Facebook

TIPTON COUNTY, Tennessee — The Tipton County Schools District is closed now through March 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the district's social media posts, this is a fluid situation and could change.

TCS will provide free meals for students at six sites throughout the county on March 18, 19, 20, 30 and 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each day.

The meal sites will be drive-thru only.  Parents will be required to stay in their vehicles.  The student must be in the vehicle with the parent.

Credit: Tipton County School District

For more information, call 901-476-7148.