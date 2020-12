The mandate will last through January 31st.

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tipton County is once again under a county-wide mask mandate.

Tipton County Executive Jeff Huffman said the current spike in cases, ICU bed availability at a critical point, and urging from local hospital systems led to mandate being reissued.

He believes wearing a face covering in indoor and outdoor public places is a necessary safety measure to help local businesses and schools stay open.