TN Gov. Bill Lee forms COVID-19 command group; announces staffer tested positive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has established the COVID-19 Unified Command. The new command group will help streamline coordination of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Department of Military.

Lee said he created the Unified Command to change the way we attack COVID-19. During a news conference Monday afternoon, Lee said the command will solve issues surrounding testing, medical supplies, hospital beds, quarantine, and medical personnel.

He said one of the greatest challenges they must address is the acquisition of personal protective equipment known as PPE.

Lee said eight higher education institutions are now using 3D printers to create face shields to be used in conjunction with PPE and to extend the life of the supply. The institutions will produce between 1500 and 2000 shields.

Lee said to further his efforts to get more PPE, he signed executive order #18. This will prohibit hospitals and surgical outpatient facilities from performing elective surgeries and dentists to halt non-emergency dental services.

Practitioners are being asked to donate their personal protective equipment to their nearest National Guard Armory until April 13th.

"It's a very important strategic decision we have made in the Governor's office," said Lee. "We are not depending on others to find and store PPE for our state."

Lee said the move to halt elective surgeries also frees up ventilators and protective equipment.

Lee added they are aggressively working to acquire PPE for healthcare workers. He said today the TN Department of Health received 429 Tyvek suits.

Lee also announced in the news conference one of two staffers in his office tested positive for COVID-19. Lee said he did not spend a lot of time around that employee, does not have any symptoms, and is confident regarding his own situation. Lee did say because of that situation, they are taking extra precautions, which is why the news conference was done online instead of in person.

Brower resides in Clarksville and most recently served as the military advisor in residence to the president of Austin Peay State University. The COVID-19 Unified Command also includes:

Patrick Sheehan, TEMA Director

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health

Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General, Tennessee Department of Military

