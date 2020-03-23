TN Gov. Bill Lee says no plans to issue statewide shelter-in-place orders

Memphis and several surround areas issued safer-at-home orders Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many Governors are issuing statewide shelter in place orders, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says for now, he has no plans to do so. During a news conference Monday, Lee said, "It is not a one size fits all solution."

Monday, Memphis and Shelby County issued emergency declarations limiting when and where residents can be out of their homes. It also ordered non-essential businesses close. Nashville issued a similar order Sunday night.

Lee said he talked to Mayors in high density cities in Tennessee, and while he supports those mayors’ decisions to do what they think are best for their residents, Lee said many counties in Tennessee are rural and don't have the same issues with COVID-19 that highly-populated areas are having.

Over the weekend, the Tennessee Medical Association, which represents physicians, asked Lee to issue a statewide shutdown to stop the spread of the virus.

When asked “What do you say to those doctors?' Lee responded, "When you are in a position as I am, you get a lot of requests from a lot of people." He went on to say, "I believe we are doing the right thing."

Lee did add, "decisions change every day."

Lee said there are no easy answers when it comes to dealing with Covid-19.

"This is not going away in 15 days, we know that," said Lee.

He added this is going to be quite and effort for some time.