A littler more than 100,000 African Americans have been vaccinated compared to almost 800,000 white Americans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Tennessee Health Department vaccination report, to date, more than 1,700,000 people have been vaccinated.

When you look at patient race, there is a huge gap.

It is startling at first glance.

“Wow. That’s terrible,” said Dr. Keith Norman, Baptist Memorial Healthcare Government Affairs Vice President and First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue Senior Pastor.

Dr. Norman was stunned by Tennessee's vaccination gap when it comes to race.

“It’s very concerning,” said Dr. Norman. “African Americans have a long history of health disparities in the United States. This goes back to more than just experiments and other things we have not trusted. Just the whole idea of where healthcare is located, how communities are built, and the accessibility.”

The gap is even wider for Asians reaching just over 1%.

During the first phases of vaccination, the gap was attributed to life expectancy.

“We saw fewer people in that category simply because the life expectancy of African Americans are shorter than any other group here in the United States,” said Dr. Norman.

He said it is deeper.

“One of the things that government does extremely well is come up with solutions. One of the things that the government needs is partners in local communities,” said Dr. Norman.

Those partners include churches and cultural organizations.

“Without that cultural connection… people don’t respond,” said Dr. Norman. “I believe you have to work on those connections long before a problem comes.”

It is an issue COVID has put in the forefront. Now, it's left to action.