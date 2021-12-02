TN high court ready to ease restrictions on in-person hearings

The state Supreme Court had suspended most in-person proceedings because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

With COVID-19 case counts falling, the Tennessee Supreme Court is ready in March to allow more in-person hearings across state courts.

The court on Friday announced it was lifting suspension of in-person matters in the termination of parental rights cases starting Monday, March 1.

Also, the court said it was lifting suspension of all non-jury proceedings in criminal, general sessions, juvenile, appellate and municipal courts starting Monday, March 15.

Jury trials, however, generally still won't be held at least through the month of March. The court allowed them for awhile in the fall until case counts of the highly contagious virus started to rise.

Only with Chief Justice Jeff Bivins' permission will trials be allowed -- on a case by case basis.

"Because of the recent and continuing decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, the Supreme Court is lifting restrictions on non-jury in-person proceedings earlier than expected," the court said in its Friday order.

Everyone going into court must continue to wear a mask, the justices ordered.

The high court still thinks it's wisest to hold virtual hearings "whenever practical."