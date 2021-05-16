To mask, or not to mask? That is the question

Shelby County Health Department’s latest health directive gives discretion regarding the wearing of masks in businesses, restaurants, and other locations.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Will you be required to wear a mask when you walk into a business in Memphis? It depends on which one you go to. Local 24 news reporter Rebecca Butcher spoke with a restaurant owner on the newest health directive that went into effect this weekend.

It seems like, now that restrictions are lifting, there’s been an influx of people to places like Beale Street. Most people out here aren’t wearing a face covering, but if they walk into a business that requires one, they have to mask up. Under Shelby County Health Directive 21, patrons must cover their nose and mouth with a covering if a business sign directs them to. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's latest recommendation is that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need masks indoors or outdoors, which represents a major shift for millions who have lived with restrictions for over a year.

Patrick's owner Mike Miller says giving the choice to restaurants is a step forward for the industry.

“At Patrick’s, we discussed it with our staff and management, and we are going to give people the option as to whether they want to wear a mask or not,” Miller said.

If you’re getting on a plane, bus, or train you still have to mask up.