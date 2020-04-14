Toys for Tots to distribute 2 million toys, games, books during COVID-19 pandemic

Donations from Hasbro, Lego, Disney, Funko, Five Below and Build-A-Bear made the distribution possible.

TRIANGLE, Va. — While Toys for Tots is the nation’s flagship children’s Christmas-time charity, the non-profit won't wait until the holiday season to provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toys for Tots has partnered with Good360 to distribute two million toys, games and books to families-in-need.

Toys for Tots said countless families across the country isolated at home, many without jobs and income and are in need of dire support.

“In these unprecedented times, we’re deeply concerned about COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the lives of all Americans and want to offer assistance now,” said Lt. Gen Jim Laster, USMC (Ret), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Good360 who answered the call to help get these toys into the hands of families in need as soon as possible.”

Toys, books and games offer many benefits during the pandemic, helping to combat boredom, relieve anxiety in children, facilitate a return to normalcy, and even contribute to the educational development of children.

“Good360 is proud to join forces with Toys for Tots to bring some joy and support to families with children,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. “We are seeing a dramatic rise in demand for a wide variety of personal and household items, including toys. We are pleased to be able to leverage our vast nonprofit distribution network to provide a measure of relief to families weathering this crisis.”

The ability to donate two million toys outside of the Christmas season was made possible by donations from Hasbro, Lego, Disney, Funko, Five Below and Build-A-Bear, according to Toys for Tots.

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program collects and distributes an average of 18 million toys to seven million less fortunate children each year during the holiday season in all 50 states. However, outside of the holiday season because the Marines are busy training, deploying and answering our nation's military call, the distribution network is not in place.

For additional information or to seek support from this initiative, visit Good360.org or ToysForTots.org .

