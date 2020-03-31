TRAFFIC ALERT: Riverside Drive closes to all traffic; effort to enforce social distancing in Memphis parks

Mayor Jim Strickland orders ban on cars at all Memphis city-owned parks.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Riverside Drive between W. Georgia Ave. and Union Ave. will be closed to through traffic to enforce Mayor Jim Strickland's COVID-19, “Safer at Home” directive. This section of Riverside Dr. will remain closed until further notice.

Drivers who normally use Riverside Drive between W. Georgia Ave. and Union Ave. will have to use an alternate route, such as Crump Boulevard, Second Street, B.B. King Blvd. or Jefferson Avenue.

Monday, Mayor Jim Strickland ordered a ban on cars at all Memphis city-owned parks. This restriction comes short of completely closing all city parks to the public. The order comes in response to a large church gathering at Tom Lee Park this past weekend.

Strickland says city employees will enforce the restriction of cars at all city owned parks.

People still may go to parks as long as they practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

