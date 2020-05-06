TRASH TALK: City of Memphis says COVID-19 is causing delays in trash services

The city says the trash volume has gone up 30% because more people are staying home due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is urging patience if your trash bin is still sitting on the curb to be picked up.

City officials say due to COVID-19 and people spending more time at home, the volume of trash gone up 30%, causing some pick-ups to be running behind schedule.

"Our area was starting to look like a landfill. It was so bad that we had to bring trash back into our house and store it in the garage just so the curb didn't look horrible," Cori Smith, of Cordova, says.

With more purchases of home goods, it's creating issues for cart and bulk waste pick-ups the city says. Officials did not provide an opportunity for an interview but did send the statement it posted to social media.

According to that post, the city said it hired additional contractors to pick up bulk waste and said the solid waste team is working hard to resolve all issues.

"Sometimes you may get it picked up on a Sunday. It may get picked up on a Friday like nothing is ever consistent," Smith, who's pick-up is on Wednesdays, said.

As a resident of Cordova, Smith and many others say it's been a long time issue and they aren't buying that it's just a COVID-19 problem.

After filing multiple complaints, the most recent incident took four weeks for their trash to be picked up.

"I would love for our city government just to be open and transparent. If something is going on, let us know. Otherwise, we think you're lying to us and you're not hearing our concerns and a lot of our concerns are going unanswered," she said.