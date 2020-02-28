"Travel and hygiene go hand in hand" | How coronavirus is affecting travel

But, has the coronavirus halted travel? One local travel agency said it does not seem that way.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The coronavirus outbreak has impacted the world in many ways, from health to the economy - and to transportation.

Most of the confirmed cases in the United States have been travel-related.

Although the risk for coronavirus is low in the U.S., companies and agencies are still in prevention mode.

At Memphis International Airport, any major initiative would come from the Shelby County Health Department. The TSA says they are giving workers the option to wear masks.

But, has the coronavirus halted travel? One local travel agency said it does not seem that way.

Here is the deal.

"Travel and hygiene go hand in hand," said Dr. Dale Criner, Saint Francis Hospital.

Washing your hands, coughing in your elbow, wearing a mask, etc. are important - especially during this outbreak.

"Right now, it's important to know that there really are no medications that are approved for quote-unquote treatment. There are good preventative techniques," said Dr. Criner.

Since travel and hygiene go together, travel agencies are getting plenty of calls about the coronavirus strand COVID-19.

Jennifer Kruchten, Travelennium President, said the calls she has received begin with, "Oh my gosh! How do I protect myself?"

While the questions are coming, the cancellations are not.

"The cruise lines are no longer in Asia and over in China that area. They've kind of stopped that," said Kruchten. "With air travel, we do have clients that were traveling over there, but now the airlines are offering waivers between certain dates."

The waivers allow folks to change their ticket without penalty. Of course, there are certain stipulations, such as dates.

"They do not pay on fear. Just because you're scared, they will not pay out," said Krutchen.

She said the last time may travel agencies saw concerns to this magnitude was during the Zika outbreak.

"The Zika virus. Oh my gosh! Yes! That really affected the Caribbean," said Krutchen. "This is like a global crisis. We've all got to come together and be proactive to contain it."