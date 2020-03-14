Tunica County Schools will be closed March 16-17

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss —
Tunica County Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.
The announcement was made Saturday on the district’s Facebook page. The post said, “ATTENTION!!!!!!!! Because of the increase health-related concerns due to COVID-19 virus pandemic, the Tunica County School District will be closed March 16-17, 2020. Please continue to check for updates. ** All Maintenance, Custodians, and Bus Shop staff will report to work.”
The district said normal district operations will resume Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
