TVA workers have until November 22 for COVID shots

The Tennessee Valley Authority - TVA - is requiring its workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22, 2021.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority - TVA - is requiring its workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 22, 2021.

Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Jim Hopson said the nation's largest public utility is working on developing the processes and procedures to implement the new requirement, including a secure system for employees to document their vaccination status.

Hopson said the requirement comes amid President Joe Biden's order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has about 10,000 employees.

The utility was created in 1933 under the New Deal to provide electricity, flood control and economic development in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states.

Its customers include some businesses and local power distributors serving 10 million people.