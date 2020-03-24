Two COVID-19 related deaths in Arkansas, officials say

A 91-year-old man is the first person that has reportedly died from the coronavirus in Arkansas.

CONWAY, Ark. — According to Faulkner County Deputy coroner Robert Edwards, an Arkansas man has died from the coronavirus. Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced a second death in the state related to COVID-19.

Officials say a 91-year-old man died at Conway Regional Medical Center at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health said the second death was a person in their 50s. Both deaths were in the central Arkansas area.

Smith said that at least one of the people who died had an underlying health condition.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 218 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

"What we are seeing is the calm before the storm although many don't see it that way," Hutchinson said, "but we are on the lower end of the slope before it goes up."

