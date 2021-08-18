x
Coronavirus

Two men arrested in Nashville for not wearing masks on flights

Police say two men were arrested at the Nashville International Airport for refusing to wear face masks aboard their flights.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police say two men were arrested at the Nashville International Airport for refusing to wear face masks aboard their flights.

WKRN-TV reports that Artur Grigoryan didn't wear a mask on an American Airlines flight and was arrested early Tuesday morning. Officers say the 33-year-old also refused to wear a mask on a Spirit Airlines flight Monday and called the crew "vulgar names." He won't be allowed to fly with the airline in the future. 

James Swafford was arrested later Tuesday morning. A warrant says the 24-year-old refused to wear a mask on a Southwest Airlines flight. 

Both men were charged with disorderly conduct and had bail set at $1,000.

    

