Two men arrested in Nashville for not wearing masks on flights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police say two men were arrested at the Nashville International Airport for refusing to wear face masks aboard their flights.
WKRN-TV reports that Artur Grigoryan didn't wear a mask on an American Airlines flight and was arrested early Tuesday morning. Officers say the 33-year-old also refused to wear a mask on a Spirit Airlines flight Monday and called the crew "vulgar names." He won't be allowed to fly with the airline in the future.
James Swafford was arrested later Tuesday morning. A warrant says the 24-year-old refused to wear a mask on a Southwest Airlines flight.
Both men were charged with disorderly conduct and had bail set at $1,000.