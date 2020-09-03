Two new cases of coronavirus reported in TN, total cases now 9

Two new cases were reported Wednesday in Williamson and Davidson counties, bringing the total number of cases to nine.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the state now has nine COVID-19 cases confirmed, including the first one in East Tennessee.

Two new cases were reported in Davidson and Williamson counties Wednesday.

Health officials said Tuesday afternoon that a case had been confirmed in the Sullivan County metro area, which is in upper East Tennessee. That county includes Kingsport, Bristol and Blountville.

Other cases were confirmed in Davidson County, Shelby County, and Williamson County over the week.

The TDH said the overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

The state said it has completed 68 COVID-19 tests, and 50 of them have come back negative so far. Some tests are still pending.

The TDH said it will now post COVID-19 updates online at 2 p.m. each day at this link.

The Centers for Disease Control awarded more than $10 million to support the state's COVID-19 response. The money is part of more than $560 million be given to state and local jurisdictions.

The State Public Health Laboratory is now running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

After concerns about the department's announcement that it would no longer release counties of residence for confirmed cases, officials update the policy to balance transparency and patient privacy.

“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,“ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.“

TDH Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

• Stay home if you are sick

• Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

In Knox County, the health department has established a COVID-19 public information line effective Wednesday. People can call 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.