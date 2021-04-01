Two Shelby County COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination sites closed this week for first priority groups

The Shelby County Health Department will focus on those in long-term care as frontline hospital workers prepare for second vaccine dose this week.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Last Monday, Local 24 News covered the first COVID-19 Moderna doses provided to the Shelby County Health Department and given to first priority groups at the SCHD's northeast Memphis location.

But this week, the health department will temporarily close that and another drive-thru site at Lindenwood Christian Church.

A health department spokesperson said, "This week, the health department’s vaccination efforts shift to congregate-living settings, including long-term care facilities, whose staffs and residents are part of the 1a1 priority groups."

The health department is allocating the doses in order of a priority list from the state.

That includes:

First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters

Staff and residents of long-term care facilities , residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials

Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children's Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Home health care staff with direct patient contact

Individuals > 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability

Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Since health experts expect most of the general public won't be vaccinated until this summer, Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter asked the public to be patient.

"We will likely be in priority groups for longer periods of time because of our population," Dr. Haushalter said.

While the Shelby County Health Department adjusts its first vaccine dose distribution this week, at Mid-South hospitals, front line workers prepare for their second and final Pfizer dose.

Three weeks ago, the first area doctors and nurses received their initial dose, through the vaccine allotments provided to hospital systems.

"We are all pandemic weary so getting the vaccine was really exhilarating that day and we are really excited about getting this second dose," Dr. Robin Womeodu, the Methodist University Hospital Chief Medical Officer, said.

Dr. Womeodu said the second Pfizer doses - which studies showed 95% effectiveness - will be critical in keeping local doctors and nurses safe and health to treat COVID-19 patients.

"This is Herculeun effort and it's really taken all of us," Dr. Womeodu said.

The Shelby County Health Department will announce later this when and where the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines will pick up again for those in the eligible first priority groups.