U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says construction of overflow hospital is 65% complete

An overflow hospital being constructed at the old Commercial Appeal building is nearly complete as the county begins to reopen businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Shelby County beginning its phase one in reopening restaurants and businesses, a spike of COVID-19 numbers is inevitable whether small or large, according to local health officials.

The hope is the spike is moderate and controllable after weeks of social distancing.

In the meantime, work is well underway at the old Commercial Appeal building in the Medical District, if its needed.

The Memphis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who have been tasked with preparing the building by the state, believe construction is 65% completed.

Within a week, it's progress has doubled showing just how fast its moving along. Crews are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get it ready. Supplies that would take potentially days or weeks to come in are being shipped in overnight hot off the assembly lines.

Lt. Col. Nathan Molica, the Deputy District Commander, says the scale of the project would normally take at least a year, if not longer. They're doing it in a matter of weeks.

"If you wait until you're in the crisis, it's almost too late and so we were kind of in that sense. So, we made decisions and we went forward and it's kind of good to have an insurance plan and hope you never have to use it," Molica said.

When the facility is finished, it will hold 400 beds, where mostly mild cases of COVID-19 would be treated.

Molica said inside the building, it's beginning to look more and more like a health facility as work speeds along.

"I feel like if you blink and walk in it's like 'Oh my goodness. They already did this' but it's really starting to come together," he said.

According to Molica, the flooring has been finished and cubicles and medical equipment has started to be moved in.

The facility is still on track to reach its original May 14th completion deadline.

Despite all the work done by the Corps, Molica said it's perfectly okay with him if a patient never has to go through the doors. That's the hope anyway.