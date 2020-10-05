Sikh partners with University of Memphis to provide meals for international students

Dozens of volunteers cooked and served hundreds of meals to make the students feel a little bit at home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, dozens of volunteers with the Memphis Sikh community provided food to international students studying at the University of Memphis.

Due to COVID 19 concerns, the students are currently stuck in Memphis, and unable to travel home.

Volunteers prepared and served 160 Indian meals.

Since April, volunteers with the Sikh community delivered more than 600 meals to area hospitals.