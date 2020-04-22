University of Memphis hosts Mid-South Food Bank's mobile pantry

15,000 pounds of food given to 300 families Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With the majority of campus closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Memphis is giving some space to help feed local families.

Tuesday, the university served as a host site for the Mid-South Food Bank's mobile pantry program.

Volunteers set up an 18-wheeler full of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dessert, eggs, milk, bread, and non-perishables on the campus. The goal was to give 300 families at least 50 pounds of food.