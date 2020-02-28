University of Tennessee Health Science Center launches coronavirus resource website

The site is designed to be a one-stop resource for the public that includes the best available information about Coronavirus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Tennessee’s public academic health care institution, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center today launched a website to provide the public with information and resources about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The site, uthsc.edu/coronavirus , is designed to be a one-stop resource for the public that includes the best available information about Coronavirus, as well as frequently asked questions and links to global, national, and local organizations monitoring the virus. There is also an interactive option that allows the public to ask the experts at UTHSC questions about the virus and receive answers.

Visitors to the site will find links to information from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Department of Health, and the Shelby County Health Department.

On Wednesday, UTHSC’s College of Medicine leaders and community partners convened a press conference to offer the public information about preparations underway locally for any possible spread of the Coronavirus, and to discuss UTHSC’s role in research to discover more about the virus.

“We’re an integral part of the fabric of this community, we’re engaged in the care, and we want to be part of the solution,” said Jon McCullers, senior associate dean for Clinical Affairs for the UTHSC College of Medicine.