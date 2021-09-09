Unvaccinated city workers in one Mississippi city will pay higher insurance

STARKVILLE, Miss — A Mississippi city said its employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will pay higher health insurance rates, will be required to wear masks in many places on the job, and will have to use sick leave days if they contract the virus.
Starkville city employees who are vaccinated will receive up to five additional paid sick days if they contract COVID-19 and an additional day if they are not feeling well after receiving the vaccine.
The Starkville Board of Aldermen voted 5-2 Tuesday to set the policy. It includes a $75 extra yearly insurance charge for unvaccinated city workers.