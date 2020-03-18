U.S. District Court for West Tennessee halts many proceedings until after April 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee has implemented the following measures in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic effective March 17, 2020:

Additional details can be found in Administrative Orders 2020-11 and 2020-12, which are available on the Court’s website: www.tnwd.uscourts.gov. Additional information or clarification of the above can be obtained through the Clerk of Court’s office at the public counters or by calling 901-495-1200 in Memphis or 731-421-9200 in Jackson.