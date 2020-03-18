U.S. District Court for West Tennessee halts many proceedings until after April 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee has implemented the following measures in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic effective March 17, 2020:
- All civil judicial proceedings currently scheduled are CONTINUED until after April 17, 2020. Counsel and/or litigants will be notified of new settings and rescheduled dates.
- All currently scheduled criminal judicial proceedings other than the initial appearances, arraignments, bond and detention hearings and other in-person proceedings presided over by Magistrate Judges are CONTINUED until after April 17, 2020. Initial appearances, arraignments, bond and detention hearings will continue on a schedule determined by the Magistrate Judge assigned to criminal duty and will be handled by videoconferencing or as otherwise directed by the presiding judge. Counsel and/or litigants will be notified of new settings and rescheduled dates.
- All jury selections and trials are scheduled to commence now or through April 17, 2020 are CONTINUED until further notice, and all grand juries already selected will not meet until after April 17, 2020.
- Prior to April 17, 2020, the Court will reevaluate then existing circumstances and updated guidance from reliable medical sources to determine whether to extend the April 17, 2020 date or whether judicial proceedings can resume.
- The Clerk of Court’s offices in Memphis and Jackson, including public counter, cashiering, records requests, and telephone operations, will remain open for business during regular business hours.
Additional details can be found in Administrative Orders 2020-11 and 2020-12, which are available on the Court’s website: www.tnwd.uscourts.gov. Additional information or clarification of the above can be obtained through the Clerk of Court’s office at the public counters or by calling 901-495-1200 in Memphis or 731-421-9200 in Jackson.
- Thomas M. Gould, Clerk of Court, March 18, 2020