Rep. David Kustoff in self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Rep. David Kustoff says he is under self-quarantine after he came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tennessee Republican says he tested negative for the virus on Monday but he has been advised by the attending physician of the U.S. Congress to quarantine.

Kustoff said he is working remotely.

His office did not identify the person he came into contact with.

Kustoff won a third term representing the 8th District in west Tennessee in November. His district includes suburban Memphis and parts of more than a dozen mostly rural counties.