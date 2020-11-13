UTHSC & St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to enroll adults in Phase 3 study for COVID-19 vaccine

The study will test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in about 60,000 adults 18-years-old and older.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will offer a testing site for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 clinical research study, ENSEMBLE trial, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Janssen’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate, JNJ-78436735, also known as Ad26.COV2.S.

The Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single vaccine dose of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate versus placebo, in approximately 60,000 adults 18 years old and older, including significant representation from those that are older than 60.

The trial will include those both with and without co-morbidities associated with an increased risk for progression to severe COVID-19. St. Jude and UTHSC will enroll up to 500 adults aged 18 and older.

For information on participating in the vaccine study, visit http://www.preventcovidmemphis.org/ or email covidvaccinestudy@stjude.org.

ENSEMBLE is being initiated in collaboration with the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

St. Jude is part of the NIAID-supported COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN). The CoVPN is composed of existing NIAID-supported clinical research networks with infectious disease expertise and is designed for rapid and thorough evaluation of vaccine candidates and monoclonal antibodies for the prevention of COVID-19.

The St. Jude Infectious Disease Clinical Research Operations team is closely collaborating with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s Office of Clinical Research team and The Department of Internal Medicine Physicians to conduct this study.