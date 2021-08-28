Vaccination clinic aimed at Southern Heritage Classic fans sees big turnout

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church held a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru Saturday, aimed at JSU and TSU fans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To help football fans stay safe, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church held a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru Saturday ahead of the Southern Heritage Classic.

The first 100 people to get the shot got two free tickets to the game between Tennessee State and Jackson State.

Organizers said it's important as we get into football season to be able to get together safely with family and friends.

"Everyone being together gives the coronavirus chance to spread around. We don't want that,” said Dr. Ted Lyons with Shot RX. “We want to be able to have fun, enjoy football, enjoy family without being sick. So that means get vaccinated and mask up."

Lyons said alumni from both JSU and TSU came out to get a shot. He said they had enough doses to vaccinate about 400 people.