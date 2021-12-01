Vaccinations expand for Mississippians over 65, with health conditions

Mississippi set up drive-thru sites for vaccinations across the state. The vaccine is also available at some private clinics.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi residents 65 and older as well as those with preexisting conditions will now be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement comes less than a week after the state made vaccinations available for Mississippians ages 75 and older.

Mississippi set up drive-thru sites for vaccinations across the state. The vaccine is also available at some private clinics.

That means the vaccine is available to health care workers, those 65 and older and individuals with health conditions. Reeves said teachers will be on the list of those who will become eligible next.

Individuals can schedule an appointment by dialing the call center: 1-877-978-6453. You can also go to the website: covidvaccine.umc.edu.