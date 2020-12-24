Who has been vaccinated and where do the vaccinations stand in Shelby County & Tennessee?

Many of you have asked, so we went looking for answers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several of you have asked us where Shelby County and Tennessee stand in the vaccine process.

We found that in Shelby County, mostly frontline workers in hospitals have gotten their first doses.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health's website, nearly 25,000 vaccinations were done across the state as of Tuesday.

Starting Monday, the next priority groups to get vaccinated include first responders, staff working at mass COVID-19 testing sites, and staff and more residents at long-term care facilities.

After that will be the staff who have direct contact with patients outside of hospitals or nursing homes.

Rounding out the last group are teachers and school staff.

Keep in mind, the vaccine is only available to these priority workers. The general public won't get vaccinated until after these groups are finished, which could be sometime this summer.