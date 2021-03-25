"Vaccine hesitancy:" It's what doctors say is the main reason Shelby County is at risk of not achieving herd immunity

A poll for the Daily Memphian found 1 in 5 people in Shelby County are planning to not take the vaccine.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — What do Shelby County doctors believe is the number one reason the county is at risk of not achieving herd immunity? It's called "vaccine hesitancy."

Shelby County doctors have said the minimum number of people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity is 70%, but preferably it's 85%.

In a scientific poll paid for by The Daily Memphian, they surveyed almost 600 people in Shelby County to better understand why some are still hesitant to take the vaccine, despite all the evidence from experts claiming the Covid-19 vaccines are effective.

51% "definitely" plan to get vaccinated

18% are undecided

12% "probably" will get the vaccine

10% say they will "definitely not" get it

9% say they "probably will not" get it

Shelby County resident Andrea Bogan was a little skeptical at first.

"I thought it went so quick that the vaccine was developed," Bogan said. "I was afraid of you know what may happen in like 10 or 20 years."

However, now she's getting ready for her second dose.

"I figured there’s a procedure to develop this and there would be a lot of tests to make sure that it is safe," Bogan said.

The poll also found many are not convinced the vaccines were fully tested. Some people, like Jon Eppes, say they will "consider" getting the vaccine down the road, but not anytime soon.

"There may be some kind of side effect that we don’t quite know," Eppes said.

While doctors say questions remain, they feel confident recommending people get vaccinated and are hoping as more get their shots without serious problems, they will trust the vaccines are safe.