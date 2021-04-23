A federal vaccination site prepares to leave Memphis officials identify new COVID threat

FEMA says the only reason the 35 federal vaccination sites were created was because Coronavirus brought on a health disaster.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FEMA came to Memphis expecting its federal vaccination site would run a course of 6 weeks and might even be extended.

That was all based on demand for the shots, but as we've reported, that interest has continued to wane.

The question here is what's next.

As the talk over boosters grows and little interest in the first doses, how likely is it that FEMA would return to Memphis?

The answer is that a slowed turnout has little to do with whether FEMA returns in a next phase of vaccinations.

As a matter of fact, FEMA says the only reason the 35 federal vaccination sites were created was because Coronavirus brought on a health disaster.

Memphis was as one of those sites because along with the state, the feds identified the city as an underserved area.

FEMA spokesman, Darrell Harbisch says that a lot was learned during their work here in Memphis.

One thing is the danger of just how contagious the new variant of the virus is primarily for younger people in Shelby County, something different than what we saw with the first strain.

"If you're into that 18 to 49 age group and you think you're healthy, it's not going to affect you, well it does affect you. Your rate of transmission to others around you is also higher that it was before," said Harbisch.