Another vaccine site is up and running, but you'll still have to wait for the shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn —
The latest public vaccination site opened yesterday for appointments in Southern Memphis.
Workers at Whitehaven’s Southwest Community College campus are now giving shots.
However, appointments for the rest of February are booked.
Local 24 was there as several local physicians got their vaccine this morning.
Whitehaven’s site joins three others including:
- The Pipkin Building in Midtown
- The Emissions Station off Appling Road
- Germantown Baptist Church
For more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://shelby.community/.