Arkansas panel OKs agencies enforcing vaccine requirement

The agencies requested the move after the U.S. Supreme Court said a COVID vaccine requirement for health care workers could move forward.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have cleared the way for state-run health care facilities to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday effectively approved requests by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Officials from the agencies warned that not complying would jeopardize more than $700 million in federal funding they receive.

