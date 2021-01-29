Can you get the COVID-19 Vaccine in any county

Shelby County leaders say nobody can be turned away from vaccination sites if they don't live in Shelby. How is that true?

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Health Department raising eyebrows by claiming it could not turn away people in line who aren't from Shelby County because the vaccines were paid for with federal dollars.

"This is a federal asset. This is not a Shelby county asset. It's a federal asset and we can not tune someone away if they're out of state or out of county," said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.

We looked into it and it's true.

Not only Tennessee, but Arkansas and Mississippi are also inoculating non-residents.

A statement from Shelby Health leaders reads:

"The Shelby County Health Department has received specific guidance from Tennessee Department of Health that no one who is eligible to be vaccinated can be turned away even if they are not a Shelby County residents."

A somewhat mixed message in a statement from Tennessee's Department of Health when it comes to people crossing county or state lines reading in part:

"We encourage individuals to receive the vaccine in the county where they live or work. However, we know we have individuals who live in counties that border Tennessee."

Haushalter says nobody will be turned away from a vaccination site as long as they show proof of an appointment and ID.

Over in Mississippi the requirements are less stringent.

The state's policy states:

"Those who qualify are able to book an appointment at any of our drive-through sites, regardless of county of residence. No documentation of residency is required."

Arkansas also allows opportunity for outside residents to be vaccinated from their supply.

"We have encouraged our vaccinators to vaccinate Arkansas residents or those living outside the state but working in Arkansas.."