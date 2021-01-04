Will you let your child take the COVID-19 vaccine? Memphis parents weigh in

Pfizer announced this week that clinical trial results were 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more adults are rolling up their sleeves to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The big question is - if you have children, will you let them take the shot too?

When it comes to the vaccine, there are plenty of opinions.

We asked parents to weigh in on if they will let their children take the vaccine when it becomes available.

For one mom, getting the COVID-19 vaccine for her children is an easy decision.

“We’ve lost two family members to COVID-19, so it’s a no-brainer,” said Jennifer Byerly-Farrell. “The way vaccines work is the more people who get them, the more effective they are.”

However, one mother on social media isn’t as quick to decide yes, citing bad side effects.

This week Pfizer announced clinical trial results showed 100% efficacy in children 12 to 15. The company hopes to start vaccinating children in that age range before the start of the next school year.

16-year-old Eli Lewis came to the Appling vaccine site to receive his first dose.

“I’m pretty excited because once I get this, I’m close to getting my second one, and then hopefully that means I can’t get it, can’t give it to other people. So I’ll be good.”

“I look at it almost like your chickenpox and your measles vaccine,” said mother Tevita Dumas. “I think it’s going to become where they have to have it for school, and we want to be as preventative as we can.”

Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld said vaccinating children will impact herd immunity.

“It’s going to be a big effect on the general population if we can vaccinate kids, because we’re not going to make many people’s estimates of requirements for herd immunity without some kids being vaccinated.”