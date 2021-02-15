City of Memphis steps in to help manage COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Pipkin Building in midtown

The site, which has been managed by the Shelby County Health Department, has been subject to many complaints of long wait times and vaccines not available for those with appointments.

“As we have been for nearly a year now, the City of Memphis continues to stand ready to help in the fight against this virus in any way we can. Stepping in to help the Shelby County Health Department at the Pipkin Building vaccination site is just another example of that. We’ve been successfully operating the Appling vaccination site for few weeks now, and we’ll implement the same strategy at Pipkin.”