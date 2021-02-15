x
City of Memphis steps in to help manage COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Pipkin Building in midtown

The site has been managed by the Shelby County Health Department. The city has been in charge of another site off Appling.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The City of Memphis will be stepping in to help manage the COVID-19 vaccine site at the Pipkin building in midtown Memphis.

The site, which has been managed by the Shelby County Health Department, has been subject to many complaints of long wait times and vaccines not available for those with appointments.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland released the following statement Tuesday:

“As we have been for nearly a year now, the City of Memphis continues to stand ready to help in the fight against this virus in any way we can. Stepping in to help the Shelby County Health Department at the Pipkin Building vaccination site is just another example of that. We’ve been successfully operating the Appling vaccination site for few weeks now, and we’ll implement the same strategy at Pipkin.”

City of Memphis |Feb 15, 2021

