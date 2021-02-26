City of Memphis releases latest COVID-19 vaccination schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is now operating public COVID-19 Vaccination Sites, Mondays – Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Appointment sign-up links will now be released on Fridays at noon for appointments for the following week.
Individuals with existing appointments should show up at the scheduled time. There is no need to reschedule an appointment.
Only citizens who meet the eligibility criteria will be vaccinated, and appointments are required. Citizens should not arrive more than an hour before the scheduled appointment time and bring proof of appointment. Individuals without appointments, even if they are within an eligible group, are prohibited to come to the vaccination site without an appointment. If you do not have an appointment, you will be turned away.
To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.memphistn.gov. Citizens without internet access or need assistance in scheduling online can call 901-222-7468(SHOT) between the hours of 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Public Locations
- Midtown/Pipkin Building 940 Early Maxwell Blvd Memphis, TN 38104
- Monday – Saturday, 9:00a.m. – 6 p.m.
*Second Dose Only* Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city5
- Monday – Saturday, 9:00a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Cordova/Old Appling Inspection Station 2355 Appling City Cove Memphis, TN 38133
- Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
1st dose Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city2
- Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Raleigh/Greater Imani Cathedral of Praise 3824 Austin Peay Hwy Memphis, TN 38128
- Monday– Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- *Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are open for 1st dose appointments Pfizer
- *Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are open for *2nd dose appointments only* Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city4
- Whitehaven/Southwest Tennessee Community College 1234 Finley Memphis, TN 38116
- Tuesday- Saturday, 9:00a.m. – 6 p.m.
*Second Dose Only* Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city6
- Tuesday- Saturday, 9:00a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38139
- Monday – Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 1st dose Pfizer
- Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city3
- Commodity Supplemental Food Program Warehouse, 1020 South Bellevue, 38106
- Tuesdays & Thursdays 8:00am-3pm
- *Second Dose Only* Pfizer
- Call 901 222 Shot (7468) to schedule.
Residents interested in learning more information or if they qualify for a vaccine, please visit covid19.memphistn.gov or call 901-222-Shot (7468).