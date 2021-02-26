City of Memphis releases latest COVID-19 vaccination schedule

The City of Memphis is now operating public COVID-19 Vaccination Sites, Mondays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Appointment sign-up links will be released on Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is now operating public COVID-19 Vaccination Sites, Mondays – Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Appointment sign-up links will now be released on Fridays at noon for appointments for the following week.

Individuals with existing appointments should show up at the scheduled time. There is no need to reschedule an appointment.

Only citizens who meet the eligibility criteria will be vaccinated, and appointments are required. Citizens should not arrive more than an hour before the scheduled appointment time and bring proof of appointment. Individuals without appointments, even if they are within an eligible group, are prohibited to come to the vaccination site without an appointment. If you do not have an appointment, you will be turned away.

To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.memphistn.gov. Citizens without internet access or need assistance in scheduling online can call 901-222-7468(SHOT) between the hours of 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Public Locations

Midtown/Pipkin Building 940 Early Maxwell Blvd Memphis, TN 38104 Monday – Saturday, 9:00a.m. – 6 p.m.

*Second Dose Only* Pfizer Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city5

Cordova/Old Appling Inspection Station 2355 Appling City Cove Memphis, TN 38133 Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

1 st dose Pfizer Link : https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city2

Raleigh/Greater Imani Cathedral of Praise 3824 Austin Peay Hwy Memphis, TN 38128 Monday– Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. *Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are open for 1 st dose appointments Pfizer *Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are open for * 2nd dose appointments only* Pfizer Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city4

Whitehaven/Southwest Tennessee Community College 1234 Finley Memphis, TN 38116 Tuesday- Saturday , 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

*Second Dose Only* Pfizer Link : https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city6

Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38139 Monday – Saturdays , 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1 st dose Pfizer Link : https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050E44AAAE2AAAF58-city3

Commodity Supplemental Food Program Warehouse, 1020 South Bellevue, 38106 Tuesdays & Thursdays 8:00am-3pm *Second Dose Only* Pfizer

Call 901 222 Shot (7468) to schedule.

Residents interested in learning more information or if they qualify for a vaccine, please visit covid19.memphistn.gov or call 901-222-Shot (7468).