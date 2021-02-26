x
Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

City of Memphis releases latest COVID-19 vaccination schedule

The City of Memphis is now operating public COVID-19 Vaccination Sites, Mondays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Appointment sign-up links will be released on Friday.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is now operating public COVID-19 Vaccination Sites, Mondays – Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.  Appointment sign-up links will now be released on Fridays at noon for appointments for the following week.

Individuals with existing appointments should show up at the scheduled time.  There is no need to reschedule an appointment.

Only citizens who meet the eligibility criteria will be vaccinated, and appointments are required. Citizens should not arrive more than an hour before the scheduled appointment time and bring proof of appointment.  Individuals without appointments, even if they are within an eligible group, are prohibited to come to the vaccination site without an appointment. If you do not have an appointment, you will be turned away.

To schedule an appointment, visit covid19.memphistn.gov. Citizens without internet access or need assistance in scheduling online can call 901-222-7468(SHOT) between the hours of 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Public Locations 

Residents interested in learning more information or if they qualify for a vaccine, please visit covid19.memphistn.gov or call 901-222-Shot (7468).
Where to get vaccinated Pipkin Building, Germantown Baptist Church or SWTCC Whitehaven Center appointments that were cancelled due to inclement weather will automatically be rescheduled at the same location, same day of the week, and same time during the week of February 23 - 27. There is no need to reschedule.
Feb 26, 2021

