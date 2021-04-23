Community organizers go door to door to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine

"It's important to you know make phone calls and go to folks doors to talk about these things so they're not just hearing from you know from Facebook," said Foster.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Community organizers are coming together to reach out to community members who have yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials in Memphis have said the upcoming weeks are "critical" when it comes to vaccine uptake.

Community organizers took to the pavement and knocked on doors to meet Raleigh neighbors. all in an effort to encourage covid-19 vaccinations.

"We want to talk to people about the vaccine and see what people are thinking you know this is early in the campaign and we're really trying to make sure that our messaging is hitting right," said Bennett Foster, who is set to be on the Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris' COVID-19 Community Council.

Foster said relational outreach is proven to work.

Bennett Foster and a group of community organizers are going door to door in Raleigh today encouraging residents to take the vaccine. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/M1tyL7JnVF — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) April 23, 2021

"We know it's important to you know make phone calls and go to folks doors to talk about these things so they're not just hearing from you know from Facebook or someone in their family who doesn't trust the vaccine," Foster said.

Foster is encouraging Raleigh residents to get the vaccine at Greater Imani Church the Cathedral of Faith where starting Monday they can get the shot without an appointment.

"We're asking friends to ask friends to do what's right to do what's needed to protect all of us and it works," he said.

Foster said they plan to connect health partners with pastors and have local celebrities on radio ads.

The COVID-19 Community Council is set up for the summer and will provide recommendations for how to best serve and support residents as local governments and public health professional respond to COVID-19.