A parent of legal guardian’s consent is required for children to get the vaccine at the City of Memphis events.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is holding pediatric COVID-19 vaccination events for children ages 5 to 11 this weekend.

The first happens Friday, November 12, at the Hickory Hill Community Center at 3910 Ridgeway. It runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second is set for Saturday, November 13, at the Glenview Community Center at 1141 S. Barksdale. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A parent of legal guardian’s consent is required for children to get the vaccine.