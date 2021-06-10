COVID-19 vaccination site in DeSoto County moved from Landers Center

Vaccinations are available for anyone who is at least 12-years-old.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — If you’re getting a COVID-19 vaccination in DeSoto County, Mississippi, write this address down before you go: 7312 Hwy 51 N. in Southaven. That’s the address to the Southaven Community Safe Room, which some refer to as the FEMA Tornado Shelter. This is all because the state vaccination site has moved from the Landers Center to that new location.

It is important to note that, as of now, vaccinations are given at the Southaven Community Safe Room on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. Also, the Mississippi State Department of Health is providing vaccinations on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Health Department in Hernando located at 3212 Hwy 51 South.

Vaccinations are available for anyone 12 or older. Appointments are not needed, but they are encouraged because it will cut down on the time needed to fill out paperwork.