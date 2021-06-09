COVID-19 vaccination site in Germantown closing

Even with the Germantown Baptist Church site closing, there are several other places to get your COVID-19 vaccine shots.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF GERMANTOWN:

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Avenue) Thursday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The minimum age to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is now 12 and older. Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to be vaccinated. The parent or guardian will be required to show ID and complete and sign a consent form on-site for his/her child to be vaccinated.

Due to the dwindling demand for vaccines, the vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church will be ceasing operations after Thursday, June 24. Individuals interested in receiving a vaccine after June 24 may visit the City of Memphis’ other public vaccination sites at the Pipkin Building located at 940 Early Maxwell Boulevard or the Southwest Community College Whitehaven Center (open until June 30) located at 1234 Finley Road. The City of Memphis will also be distributing vaccines at various community locations throughout June and July. In addition, vaccines are also available at a number of private providers.