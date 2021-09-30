COVID-19 vaccination site to reopen in Whitehaven two days per week

The COVID-19 vaccination center 1234 Finley Drive will reopen starting this Saturday, then following Fridays & Saturdays until November 20, 2021.

The Shelby County Health Department, in partnership with Southwest Tennessee Community College, will be offering first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The center is located at 1234 Finley Drive, and will be open each Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 pm., beginning Saturday, October 2nd, and running until Saturday, November 2nd.

You don’t need an appointment and vaccinations are first-come, first-served.

From SCHD: Anyone age 12 and over is eligible to receive first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine. Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with documentation proving the child’s age. A birth certificate or vaccination record that shows the child’s date of birth is acceptable documentation. Children younger than 18 are not currently eligible to receive booster doses.

Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for third or “booster” doses for those who qualify. Anyone 65 or older who received the first two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago is now eligible to receive a booster dose and may receive it at the SWTCC site. No proof of age over 65 is required.

Additionally, anyone, age 18 and older, who is immunocompromised or has a medical condition that puts them at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 is also eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine, if they received the first two doses. The qualifying conditions are listed here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. Individuals who are uncertain whether they qualify for a booster dose should contact their health care provider. No proof of qualifying medical condition will be required at the vaccination site.

Persons whose occupations put them at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 may also receive a Pfizer booster dose if at least six months has passed since their second dose. Those occupations include: