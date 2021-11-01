x
Vaccine

Where can children get the COVID-19 vaccine?

With doses now approved for children ages 5 to 11, here's a look at where parents can go to get their children vaccinated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that U.S. health officials have given the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, parents are wondering, where can they get their children vaccinated?

The CDC gave final approval to the vaccine doses for children ages 5 to 11 Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized the shots for that age group.

The vaccine — one-third the dose for teens and adults — requires two shots three weeks apart. Kids vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.

You can visit vaccines.gov for providers across the country. You can search by zip code.

Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department said it will begin offering the kid-sized doses Thursday, November 4th, on a walk-in basis at its Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with documentation of the child’s birth date (birth certificate or shot record is okay).

The Shelby County Immunization Clinic also offers Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children age 12-17 and adults 18 and older; Moderna vaccines for adults 18 and older; and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for adults 18 and older.

Find more on COVID-19 vaccines in Shelby County HERE.

Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health expects to have COVID vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 beginning Thursday, Nov. 4. 

Learn more about Tennessee vaccines HERE.

Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health said the COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 will be available at county health departments, as well as private providers and pharmacies. 

Learn more about where to find vaccines in Mississippi HERE.

Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health said its Local Health Units (LHU) will provide pediatric vaccinations, some as soon as Thursday, Nov. 4. There will be at least one LHU in every county. 

Learn more about the Arkansas vaccinations HERE.

Private providers

Many private providers and pharmacies are also offering the COVID-19 vaccinations for children, including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. 

Learn more about how to schedule and book an appointment HERE.

