Where can children get the COVID-19 vaccine?

With doses now approved for children ages 5 to 11, here's a look at where parents can go to get their children vaccinated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that U.S. health officials have given the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, parents are wondering, where can they get their children vaccinated?

The CDC gave final approval to the vaccine doses for children ages 5 to 11 Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized the shots for that age group.

The vaccine — one-third the dose for teens and adults — requires two shots three weeks apart. Kids vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.

You can visit vaccines.gov for providers across the country. You can search by zip code.

Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department said it will begin offering the kid-sized doses Thursday, November 4th, on a walk-in basis at its Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with documentation of the child’s birth date (birth certificate or shot record is okay).



The Shelby County Immunization Clinic also offers Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children age 12-17 and adults 18 and older; Moderna vaccines for adults 18 and older; and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for adults 18 and older.

Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health expects to have COVID vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 beginning Thursday, Nov. 4.

TDH is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Tennesseans. The CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Parents seeking the vaccine for their child can visit https://t.co/lphbJxBg0o or call their local health department. Read more: https://t.co/c7g5IwxeVp pic.twitter.com/WjEMoSvXjw — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 3, 2021

Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health said the COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 will be available at county health departments, as well as private providers and pharmacies.

Illness from COVID-19 is a burden in more ways than just lost time and work. It can have a long-term impact on your health and your financial future. Vaccination is free from providers statewide: https://t.co/6d0RrDgd8y pic.twitter.com/dEMz9lRfOO — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 2, 2021

Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health said its Local Health Units (LHU) will provide pediatric vaccinations, some as soon as Thursday, Nov. 4. There will be at least one LHU in every county.

Have questions about getting your child vaccinated for COVID-19? Visit https://t.co/Hsay9IUYFr for more information. pic.twitter.com/U9TbkPyMpN — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) November 2, 2021

Private providers