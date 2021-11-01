Where can children get the COVID-19 vaccine?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that U.S. health officials have given the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, parents are wondering, where can they get their children vaccinated?
The CDC gave final approval to the vaccine doses for children ages 5 to 11 Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized the shots for that age group.
The vaccine — one-third the dose for teens and adults — requires two shots three weeks apart. Kids vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.
You can visit vaccines.gov for providers across the country. You can search by zip code.
Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department said it will begin offering the kid-sized doses Thursday, November 4th, on a walk-in basis at its Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with documentation of the child’s birth date (birth certificate or shot record is okay).
The Shelby County Immunization Clinic also offers Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children age 12-17 and adults 18 and older; Moderna vaccines for adults 18 and older; and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for adults 18 and older.
Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health expects to have COVID vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 beginning Thursday, Nov. 4.
Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health said the COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 will be available at county health departments, as well as private providers and pharmacies.
Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health said its Local Health Units (LHU) will provide pediatric vaccinations, some as soon as Thursday, Nov. 4. There will be at least one LHU in every county.
Private providers
Many private providers and pharmacies are also offering the COVID-19 vaccinations for children, including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.