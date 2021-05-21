Get your COVID-19 vaccine, and you could get Memphis Tigers tickets

The first 1,000 people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Pipkin Building on May 29 will receive two free tickets to the Tigers football home opener Sept. 4.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Athletics and the City of Memphis have partnered for a vaccination day at the Pipkin Building on Saturday, May 29, as part of the “It’s Our Best Shot, Memphis” campaign.

The first 1,000 people who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Pipkin Building (940 Early Maxwell Blvd.) between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 29 will receive two free tickets to the Tigers football home opener against Nicholls State on Saturday, Sept. 4. Patrons will also be able to purchase additional tickets for the game.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via email one week prior to the game.

The vaccination day is also in partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, a longtime supporter of Memphis Athletics.