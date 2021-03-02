Why you shouldn't post COVID-19 vaccine selfies online

Sharing your pictures after getting the vaccine is the latest social media trend. Consumer experts fear you could be putting your personal information at risk.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — By now, thousands of people, perhaps someone you know, has received a COVID-19 vaccine and posted about it online.

Randy Hutchinson with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-south said before you share the good news, make sure that you aren't sharing your personal information with crooks.

Hutchinson said those Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination records feature your private information, including your name, date of birth, and where you received the vaccine.

If your social media privacy settings are lax, you may be giving valuable information to crooks who could open credit cards in your name or steal your identity.

This could happen as vaccine efforts grow in our area.

Hutchinson suggests posting your pictures with the vaccination sticker instead of the card. He also believes now is also a good time to double check your security settings on social media.

"If you only want friends and family to see your posts, be sure that’s how your privacy settings are configured," said Hutchinson.

Sharing your pictures is the latest viral trend, and Hutchinson wants you to think twice before you participate, especially those viral personal posts and lists.

"Some of these “favorite things” are commonly used passwords or security questions," said Hutchinson.