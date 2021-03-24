CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine in Memphis

You can begin making appointments March 26 at CVS.com or through the CVS app.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CVS says it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at two local pharmacy locations beginning March 28.

You can begin making appointments March 26 at CVS.com or through the CVS app.

Read the full release below.

"In an ongoing effort to slow the spread of the virus and help communities reopen, CVS Health will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations as early as Sunday, March 28 at two CVS Pharmacy locations in Memphis, TN. Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Friday, March 26, as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

Vaccines at CVS Pharmacy locations in Memphis will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: [(800) 746-7287]. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Supply for the rollout in the state is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. As more supply becomes available CVS will expand to more store locations and in more Tennessee communities.

The retail sites in Tennessee are among more than 1,300 CVS Pharmacy locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico where the company is administering vaccine. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country, subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month."