Stolen vaccines & children vaccinated: New revelations on Shelby County Health Department's vaccine mismanagement

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Friday, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the FBI has been contacted, as she laid out new mismanagement allegations against the Shelby County Health Department and its handling and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Piercey said on Thursday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris notified her of children being vaccinated February 3 at the Appling site, an event Dr. Piercey said had not been reported to any authorities.

Dr. Piercey said she also learned Thursday of a potential vaccine theft by a volunteer at the Pipkin site. She said doses were injected into syringes and those syringes were taken off site.

This week, state investigators found 18 additional unused doses wasted after a vaccination event.

Tuesday, Local 24 News learned there's an ongoing state investigation into seven different incidents of vaccine waste by the Shelby County Health Department, totaling more than 2,400 expired and discarded doses.

In response, the Tennessee Department of Health indefinitely stripped the Shelby County Health Department of its control of vaccine distribution, vaccine sites, and vaccine inventory monitoring, and assigned those duties to the city of Memphis, which officially took over Wednesday morning.

Gov. Bill Lee will address reporters on the situation Friday afternoon and the Shelby County Commission will hold a special meeting at 3:00 p.m. to hear from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter.

