FDA panel considers Pfizer's COVID-19 shot for young children

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will decide if they'll recommend a dose of the shot to the age group under 12, then the decision moves on to the CDC.

Key federal health officials are scheduled to meet Tuesday to decide if a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to children 5- to 11-years-old. It's a move that could see children receiving coronavirus vaccine shots as early as November.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will begin discussions at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

On Monday, drug maker Moderna said that a low dose of its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds, as the company moves closer to trying to expand shots to kids.

As the Associated Press reported earlier, competitor Pfizer's kid-sized vaccine doses seem to be moving closer to widespread use, now undergoing evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration for nearly the same age group — starting at age 5. Pfizer's vaccine is already authorized for anyone 12 or older.

Once the FDA makes its recommendation to authorize the shot for ages 5 to 11, it will then move to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory group. That panel is scheduled to meet on Nov. 2 and 3, according to reports.

Booster doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have already been authorized by U.S. officials, but there are still restrictions on who qualifies.