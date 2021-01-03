FedEx begins shipping Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The company is also preparing for a higher volume of vaccines that need to be shipped out across the country.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx is now shipping the newly approved Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as it also prepares for a higher volume of vaccines that need to be shipped out across the country.

The Memphis-based company said it has shipped millions of doses since mid-December.

Officials said they are prepared to scale up their operations ahead of the growing vaccine volume through the spring and summer, including the doses needed at U.S. military bases overseas, and the ones requested in Canada.

FedEx Express will transport the new vaccines and supply kits using its priority overnight service.

“As vaccine production ramps up and more vaccines are approved, we expect to see a significant uptick in COVID-19 vaccine and supply kit volume moving through our network,” said Don Colleran, president and CEO for FedEx Express, in a statement. “As manufacturers obtain approval to ship COVID-19 vaccines with greater temperature ranges and varying dosing allotments, we anticipate more of these packages moving to more places through our global network.”

“Over the past three months we have demonstrated the power of our network as we deliver safely and reliably with an average delivery time of less than 20 hours,” said Richard W. Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president of global support for FedEx Express. “Because we are able to ship to every ZIP code in the U.S., we can deliver to rural, suburban and urban destinations throughout the country within 24-hours while tracking the packages from start to finish in real-time as they move through our system.”