Students create public service announcement to encourage peers to get COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of Thursday, 119 new COVID-19 cases in children were reported in Shelby County. Eleven are currently hospitalized and two on ventilators. As the push for vaccination continues, the youngest have stepped up to make their voices heard.

If the plea for getting vaccinated isn’t enough from health experts, maybe our youth can take the lead.

“Recently, we’ve seen the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 continue to rise. We want to help put a stop to that,” said Shelby Williams, Shelby County Youth Council member.

High school students such as Williams are appealing straight to you, the public, the people eligible for the vaccine.

“I am a student who is around other teens each day and I come home to younger cousins who are unable to get the vaccine and other family members whom I can put in harm’s way. That’s why I’m here advocating for people especially youth to get the vaccine and encourage others to do so as well,” said Williams.

It is a push through a special public service announcement (PSA) featuring students. East T-Stem Academy student, Kelby Sy, is also featured in the commercial. He is part of the county’s COVID-19 community council.

“My family and I have had multiple conversations about the vaccine. I believe getting your COVID shot starts with that conversation, the conversation about doing the American thing, the right thing, looking at your fellow brother, the conversation of leading by example, and most importantly honoring the lives of millions who died from this pandemic,” said Sy.

Students said that honor starts by doing your part.

“Taking the vaccine is the safest way we can protect ourselves and others around us,” said Williams.

“There is light at the end of this tunnel. We can make it through the tunnel when not one soul dies of COVID-19,” said Sy.

Shelby County Health Department’s Dr. Michelle Taylor said we are seeing a slight improvement in COVID cases among children, but not where we want to be as a community.

“Only 26,429 Shelby County children age 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated representing only 35.1% of children in that age range living in Shelby County. We would like to see that percentage increase,” said Dr. Taylor.

Who better to spread that message than the youth themselves?